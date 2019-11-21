Follow
Doctor's Orders Portland
Sale TODAY Nov. 20th! 20-50% OFF Flower, Edibles, and Extracts ALL DAY!
Valid 11/20/2019 – 11/22/2019
$8 and up 1/8ths | $59 & Up OZ's | $10/g and up Extracts | $15/g and up Live Resin | $50 for 2 Full Gram Cartridges | + Much Much more!!
All Products
ALL PRICES INCLUDE TAX! MEDICAL IS TAX EXEMPT! (Visit www.doctorsordersdeals.com)
Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Lovelace (Bronze)
Trellis Farms
4.6%
THC
10.6%
CBD
$41 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Mango Punch (Bronze)
Unknown Brand
13.7%
THC
0%
CBD
$41 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Purple Diesel (Bronze)
Unknown Brand
16.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Diesel
Strain
$41 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Sugar Black Rose B's (Bronze)
Trellis Farms
14.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Sugar Black Rose
Strain
$41 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Antonic x 3 Headed Dragon (Silver)
Trellis Farms
18%
THC
15.2%
CBD
$61 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Cannon Beach Cookies (Silver)
Trellis Farms
19.4%
THC
0%
CBD
$61 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Sugar Candy #2 (Silver)
Trellis Farms
20.5%
THC
0%
CBD
$61 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Dominion Skunk #4 (Silver)
Trellis Farms
21%
THC
0%
CBD
Locktite
Strain
$61 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Ninja Dawg #3 (Silver)
Trellis Farms
23.4%
THC
0%
CBD
$61 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Timberline Haze (Gold)
Unknown Brand
20.2%
THC
0.06%
CBD
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Wedding Cake (Gold)
Thunder Farms
17.92%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Wedding Cake
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Sundae Driver (Gold)
Kumba Hills Farms
19.51%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Sundae Driver
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Lemon OG (Gold)
Kumba Hills Farms
21.05%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon OG Kush
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Tangelo (Gold)
Redbarn Gardens
21.33%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Tangelo
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Mimosa (Gold)
Kumba Hills Farms
23.48%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Mimosa
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
SFV OG (Gold)
Unknown Brand
24.82%
THC
0.08%
CBD
SFV OG
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Elephant Stomper (Platinum)
Fire Flower
28.3%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Purple Elephant
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Mochi Gelato (Platinum)
Panda Farms
24.6%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Mochi
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Dominion G (Platinum)
Luvli
26.41%
THC
0.07%
CBD
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Banner (Platinum)
Unknown Brand
28.64%
THC
0.1%
CBD
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
The Bizz (Platinum)
Koru Cannabis
24%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Dogwalker OG
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Golden Lemon (Platinum)
Unknown Brand
26.36%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Golden Lemon
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Heaven Mountain (Platinum)
Fire Flower
27.7%
THC
0.13%
CBD
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Bobsled Extracts: Dogwalker 0.5G Live Resin Cartridge
Bobsled Extracts
65.75%
THC
0%
CBD
Dogwalker OG
Strain
$30MED 0.5G
+1 more size
In-store only
Bobsled Extracts: Copper Chem Sugar Sauce
Bobsled Extracts
65%
THC
0%
CBD
Copper Kush
Strain
$14MED 1G
+1 more size
In-store only
Bobsled Extracts: Guava 1 Sugar Sauce
Bobsled Extracts
69.1%
THC
0.18%
CBD
$14MED 1G
+1 more size
In-store only
Claywolf: Cookies Live Resin
Clay Wolf
65.7%
THC
1.4%
CBD
GSC
Strain
$15MED 1G
+1 more size
In-store only
Claywolf: Gelato Live Resin
Clay Wolf
59.9%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Gelato
Strain
$15MED 1G
+1 more size
In-store only
Claywolf: OG Kush Live Resin
Clay Wolf
60.4%
THC
0.5%
CBD
OG Kush
Strain
$15MED 1G
+1 more size
In-store only
Claywolf: Sherbert Live Resin
Clay Wolf
63.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Sherbert
Strain
$15MED 1G
+1 more size
In-store only
Claywolf: Star Sour Live Resin
Clay Wolf
59.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Star Head
Strain
$15MED 1G
+1 more size
In-store only
Dr. Jolly's: Old School Blend BHO
Dr. Jolly's
72.15%
THC
0.2%
CBD
$16MED 1G
+1 more size
In-store only
Dr. Jolly's: Tahoe OG BHO
Dr. Jolly's
70.87%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Tahoe OG Kush
Strain
$16MED 1G
+1 more size
In-store only
Dr. Jolly's: Cement Shoes x Wedding Cake BHO
Dr. Jolly's
71.71%
THC
0.22%
CBD
Wedding Cake
Strain
$16MED 1G
+1 more size
In-store only
Dr. Jolly's: Platinum Bubba x Grape Stomper OG BHO
Dr. Jolly's
77.29%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Platinum Bubba Kush
Strain
$18MED 1G
+1 more size
In-store only
Dr. Jolly's: Banana OG BHO
Dr. Jolly's
72.67%
THC
0.18%
CBD
Banana OG
Strain
$18MED 1G
+1 more size
In-store only
Dr. Jolly's: Mad Max BHO
Dr. Jolly's
71.26%
THC
0.16%
CBD
$18MED 1G
+1 more size
In-store only
Dr. Jolly's: Blueberry Jillybean Extract
Dr. Jolly's
73.9%
THC
0.16%
CBD
Jillybean
Strain
$20MED 1G
+1 more size
In-store only
Dr. Jolly's: Golden Ticket Nug Run
Dr. Jolly's
67.99%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Golden Ticket
Strain
$20MED 1G
+1 more size
In-store only
