Doctor's Orders is proud to serve recreational and medical customers in the North East Portland area. We're located at 82nd Ave and Fremont Street near the Madison South Neighborhood. Doctor's Orders is one of the closest dispensaries to Portland International Airport (PDX), and we're a short drive from the Roseway, Sumner, and Park Rose neighborhoods. Working with trusted vendors we provide only the highest quality cannabis products and accessories at some of the most affordable prices in Portland. We're proud to carry shatter, extracts & cartridges as well as edibles and infused products from some of oregon's most popular cannabis companies including Truly Pure Vape, Select Strains, Cultivated Industries, Hush Canna, Lunchbox Alchemy, Wana, The CO2 Company, Wyld, Green Dragon Extracts and more! Customer satisfaction is our top priority, and our friendly and knowledgeable staff will gladly assist you in finding exactly what you need, whether it's flower, edibles, extracts, concentrates or accessories. All flower is weighed right in front of the customer, rather than being prepackaged, so you know exactly what you are paying for. We also guarantee all of our flower, so if you don't like what you purchased, bring it back and we will exchange the rest for something that better fits your needs.