I’ve been here many times and I definitely don’t have anything bad to say In hot springs they have the best prices on top shelf flower and cartridges
4.3
10 reviews
Quality,Price,Selection,Convenience,Attitude 5stars ,ecto-juiceman combo thanks for actually listening.
The building is easy to find. The parking lot is clean.
Your hours are incorrect and show you closed today. You are LOSING $$$. I’d be happy to manage your media for just a 20% commission. The atmosphere, service, and bud was exceptional! Bravo!!! They were friendly, professional, and compassionate. Great daily deals!!!
The location was easy to find but hopefully will have better signage soon. I have no complaints at all! Staff is very friendly and knowledgeable and the place was very clean inside and out! Will be back!!!
very good service, good people took care of me and my friends right away. Proud that you are there.
I had my first visit yesterday. The staff was friendly. Bottled water available. They take one person back, at a time, to the store area. Everything is neat and orderly. Shannon was VERY kind and courteous and helped me choose something for Rheumatoid Arthritis and sleep. The thing with me is that I cannot take prescription pain medication because I have digestive issues. I really have to be careful (last year I had a 2 week hospital stay due to Sepsis and the year before; Meckels Diverticulum). Shannon and I narrowed it down to four choices and I chose Cookies N Chem. Personally, I like the pre-packaged product MUCH better. The buds are fresh and 'sticky'. I'm already thinking about my next visit, which has already been narrowed down to three choices (more for daytime use while working). Cookies N Chem REALLY works for me. I only have to take in two or three smokes and it really helps the joint pain and shooting pain. Drs Orders is (now) my go-to choice for cannabis. They ARE helpful, the packaging IS fair and the area is safe and clean and the location is VERY convenient.
They were very nice and helpful. I hope they get the cartridges for a vape pen soon. Good friendly people.
Very sketchy place. I didn’t feel comfortable or safe there. And more expensive than the other dispensary.
Friendly & knowledgeable staff. Very very FRESH product!