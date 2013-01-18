Gizzers702
Great place. Been coming to this place for over a year. Great bud. Great prices. And frequent discounts. Nick is an amazing bartender!
i liked the variety if different strains and i enjoyed how the employees are very welcoming as well and are very knowledgeable of what they do
This was the first dispensary I went to when I first got my medical card, because it was the closest one to me where I was in Roseville! It isn’t too far from anywhere in sacramento, and they’ve got it all! Usually when people ask me for a product they’ve been looking for, I send them to Doctors Orders, because they have got it all! They have a parking lot, but there is usually a lot of street parking around! You may have to wait, but it is worth it to see the familiar friendly faces at Doctors Orders. And it’s true, they will help you figure out what your body needs in order to feel the way you want to feel! And since they have a really great selection, you’ll be able to find just what you’re looking for! I am a brand ambassador Heavy Hitters, a vape cartridge company, which means I get to visit once a month and educate customers about our product! I love coming here because I get to see so many different people! They see so many new customers, and regulars, the budtenders are genuinely knowledgeable about what you will need! Literally, just what the doctor ordered!
This shop is in high demand and for a good reason! The staff is absolutely amazing and very knowledgeable of the wide variety of products! You are sure to find something great even if you’re on a budget. I love being able to come in here for demos and to educate the staff on all the new info with rad Vapes. I am a brand ambassador for them so I get a lot of opportunities to come into this awesome shop!
Very very rude staff that doesn’t know what they’re doing
First time at Docs. Had what I needed. Outside building was “ok”. Been to much worse areas. Security was friendly and so was staff. Went on a Friday and was surprised that there were only 2 people ahead of me. Registration was fast and simple. Bud tender was friendly and knew what to recommend for severe chronic pain. A little disappointed though there was no first time customer gift or discount. But hey...they had what I came for which was a popular item and most dispensaries are usually out of, especially on a weekend! Extra points for playing South Park in reception area!
preroll was not in a cone and was rolled in a cigarette roller with no tip or filter. the bud was not dry and it wouldn't stay lit. not impressed. shady area. won't be back
Excellent staff. Great customer service. But what happened to the Deals tab??
the workers are awesome at customer service and they know their stuff. Always know I can come here and get something I love or try something new.
Prefect location to my house & best deals in Portland! Fire top shelf 🔥🔥 my favorite dispensary in Portland #handsdown 🙌🏾