vapemeawaysac on August 19, 2019

This was the first dispensary I went to when I first got my medical card, because it was the closest one to me where I was in Roseville! It isn’t too far from anywhere in sacramento, and they’ve got it all! Usually when people ask me for a product they’ve been looking for, I send them to Doctors Orders, because they have got it all! They have a parking lot, but there is usually a lot of street parking around! You may have to wait, but it is worth it to see the familiar friendly faces at Doctors Orders. And it’s true, they will help you figure out what your body needs in order to feel the way you want to feel! And since they have a really great selection, you’ll be able to find just what you’re looking for! I am a brand ambassador Heavy Hitters, a vape cartridge company, which means I get to visit once a month and educate customers about our product! I love coming here because I get to see so many different people! They see so many new customers, and regulars, the budtenders are genuinely knowledgeable about what you will need! Literally, just what the doctor ordered!