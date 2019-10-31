spacecasebrand
The most relaxing feel ever I really liked how welcoming it felt. Different than other places.
5.0
7 reviews
Love it. Loved seeing my favorite peeps Logan And Dave. Great products to go with great peeps.
We loved having you in! We are very lucky to have the knowledgeable staff that we do. Thank you so much for your visit, we hope to see you again very soon!
Bomb a** dispensary! !!! Easy to find! Knowledgeable staff! GG4 preoll was excellent and that GMO..... killer! Definitely coming back
We really appreciate the feedback! We strive to have the best products in addition to being able to tell customers all about each one in detail. Thank you for coming in and we hope to see you very soon.
Alyssa is great!
We're glad you had a great visit, Alyssa is great! We pride ourselves on being both knowledgeable and willing to take the time to explain everything. Thank you for coming in and we hope to see you soon!
Shane, Logan, and David are amazing...and great product.
They really are champions. We will be striving to get the best of the best in both people and product! Thank you for the review!
Great location. Great parking and beautiful sign out front. The staff is very friendly and knowledgeable. If you want clean tasty meds come check em out.
Thank you for checking us out! We can't wait to serve you again very soon.
All I can say is wow! The location is prime and easy to find, thanks to the big sign out front. I was greeted immediately with a friendly smile and a laid back atmosphere. My Budtender was incredibly knowledgeable and she was more than happy to answer all of my questions. The product was delicious and I appreciated the one-on-one attention I received. This will be my “go to” joint from here on out! Peace and love.
Thank you so much for your review! We are ecstatic that you feel this way and had a wonderful experience. We look forward to seeing more of you!