During this shelter in place, we will be open for curbside pick up only. See our menu and place your order online at www.DoobieNights.com/shop and your order will be ready to pick up within 5 minutes. Cash only please.

Step thru the Portal of Wonder into an entirely different cannabis retail experience... Entering Doobie Nights is much like entering a different dimension. One day the store could be set in a jungle, the next it’s the Great Barrier Reef or the Red Square Nebula... it's constantly changing and difficult to describe. This place simply must be experienced! But it's not all a light show - with a wide selection, helpful and friendly staff, and the best prices in town, we aim to win your heart and keep you coming back. Each visit is a unique immersive experience, offering a glimpse of the future of cannabis retail.