Doobies is proud to be the leader in the cannabis market. Our mission is to give hope to our customers by providing them the highest quality pharmaceutical grade products. Many of our customers want an alternative to their currently prescribed pharmaceuticals. Doobies stores are different than other dispensaries and vape shops. We treat you like family. When you step into one of our stores, you’ll immediately be greeted by an educated and compassionate associate. Before we ever suggest a product, we’ll get to know you and your concerns by asking a few questions. Although we’re not doctors, we can work with your doctor, when necessary, to make sure you get the right products. Stop in one of our locations today and find out how Doobies can be the bridge to your health. We look forward to serving our patients in the greater Oklahoma City area as well as Choctaw, Nicoma Park, Harrah and Midwest City.