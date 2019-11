Introduction dosist West 3rd Street is dosist's wellness experience servicing the iconic Fairfax district in Los Angeles, designed to educate and engage our community by empowering people to manage their health and happiness naturally. About us dosist was founded with the goal of creating the first cannabis products based on the science behind the plant. Science has proven that cannabis provides functional benefits such as improved sleep, pain relief, euphoria, energy, and relaxation. dosist has determined the exact balance of cannabis-derived compounds to create targeted products that deliver a consistent response while controlling the sometimes overwhelming psychoactive effects. Our commitment to safe, targeted, and effective cannabis-based medicines also led to the development of our proprietary delivery devices, designed specifically to deliver a precise dosage of our formulas each and every time. Commitment to Quality dosist performs extensive testing throughout the process of making our formulas at every stage of processing. The final formulas are tested for cannabinoids, pesticides, terpenes, microbiological and residual solvents.