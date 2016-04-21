Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Please book an appointment prior to visiting!
Our Mission: To provide high quality cannabis products and services our customers can trust, in an environment that inspires healing, creativity and comfort. Building the Down Under brand on the core values of customer service, care and hospitality.