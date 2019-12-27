32 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 27
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$60
All Products
Gelato
from 22 Red
22.39%
THC
0%
CBD
Gelato
Strain
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Og
from 22 Red
26.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Og
Strain
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Snake Venom
from Big Al's
21.88%
THC
0.8%
CBD
Snake Vemon
Strain
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
White Sabbath
from 22 Red
26.65%
THC
0%
CBD
White Sabbath
Strain
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Cherry Bomb
from 3 Bros Grow
19.34%
THC
0%
CBD
Cherry Bomb
Strain
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Mossmosa
from 3 Bros Grow
20.43%
THC
0%
CBD
Mossmosa
Strain
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Platinum Blueberries
from 3 Bros Grow
14.58%
THC
0%
CBD
Platinum Blueberries
Strain
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Grease Monkey
from 3 Bros Grow
30.11%
THC
0%
CBD
Grease Monkey
Strain
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Caramel Apple
from The Cohong
19.05%
THC
0%
CBD
Caramel Apple
Strain
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
WoodGrain
from Big Al's
24.91%
THC
0.99%
CBD
WoodGrain
Strain
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Eskimo Cookies
from Big Al's
26.37%
THC
0%
CBD
Eskimo Cookies
Strain
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Purple Haze
from Big Al's
19.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Haze
Strain
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Mimosa
from Cannatique
22%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Mimosa
Strain
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Plush Cake
from Big Al's
22.29%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Plush Cake
Strain
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Dutch Venom
from Cannamsterdam
24.95%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Dutch Venom
Strain
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
XXX Og
from Cannamsterdam
21.43%
THC
0.05%
CBD
XXX OG
Strain
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Cruise
from Canndescent
19.45%
THC
0%
CBD
Cruise
Strain
$201 g
In-store only
Cruise
from Canndescent
20.45%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Cruise
Strain
$55⅛ oz
In-store only
Cheer
from Canndescent
30.75%
THC
0.02%
CBD
Cheer
Strain
$181 g
In-store only
Calm
from Canndescent
26.99%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Calm
Strain
$551 g
In-store only
Wedding Cake
from Cookies by Cookies
21.7%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Wedding Cake
Strain
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Ocean Beach
from Cookies by Cookies
22.37%
THC
0.63%
CBD
Ocean Beach
Strain
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Honey Bun
from Cookies by Cookies
23.06%
THC
0.57%
CBD
Honey Bun
Strain
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Create
from Canndescent
20.46%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Create
Strain
$201 g
In-store only
Connect
from Canndescent
22.49%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Connect
Strain
$201 g
In-store only
Create
from Canndescent
23.95%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Create
Strain
$55⅛ oz
In-store only
Charge
from Canndescent
27.53%
THC
0%
CBD
Charge
Strain
$201 g
In-store only
Animal Mints
from Cannamsterdam
21.51%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Animal Mints
Strain
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Charge
from Canndescent
24.31%
THC
0%
CBD
Charge
Strain
$551 g
In-store only
Connect
from Canndescent
24.19%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Connect
Strain
$55⅛ oz
In-store only
Calm
from Canndescent
29.48%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Calm
Strain
$201 g
In-store only
Gelatti
from Cookies by Cookies
17.74%
THC
0.37%
CBD
Gelatti
Strain
$60⅛ oz
In-store only