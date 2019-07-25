Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
Offering adult recreational and medical cannabis, Dr. Greenthumb's is Humboldt County’s best and largest dispensary. Dr. Greenthumb's has the largest selection of exotics and connoisseur cannabis, concentrates, edibles, tinctures, and lifestyle products in Humboldt County.
Dr. Greenthumb's is proud to serve customers from Myrtletown Eureka, Arcata, McKinleyville, and Humboldt County California. Dr. Greenthumb's is excited to carry products from THE INSANE line, Runtz, Cookies, Wonderbrett, Red 22, Undisputed, Heavy Hitters, Fire Society, Space Gem, and Ember Valley. We also have many local craft products from Humboldt Terp Council, Big Al’s Exotic, Papa & Barkley, and Sunrise Mountain Farms.
Daily Specials!
Munchies Monday: 15% off ALL EDIBLES
Thirsty Tuesday: 15% off ALL DRINKS
Wellness Wednesday: 15% off ALL CBD PRODUCTS
Topical Thursday: 15% off ALL TOPICALS & TINCTURES
Phunky Friday: 15% off ALL FLOWERS
Shatterday Saturday: 15% off ALL CONCENTRATES
Smokey Sunday: 15% off ALL VAPES