About
Open to the Public.
Orlando based CBD supplier, we provide the highest quality of hemp flower / buds, pre-rolls, vape cartridges and more. We retail as well as supply wholesale.
Wether it be the end customer or a purchasing agent form a chain of vape stores; Dr. Strains treats every individual with the same level expertise.
We believe in supplying quality lab tested products that suit our clients needs whilst maintaining a high level of customer service throughout your purchasing journey.