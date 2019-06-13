Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
Tulsa Dispensary located 3020 S Harvard.
FIRST TIME PATIENTS GET THEIR FIRST GRAM FOR JUST $1
HAPPY HOUR: Mon-Thurs 10% off store-wide! 3PM-4:20PM
MUNCHIE MONDAY: 10% Off Edibles!
TERPENE TUESDAY: $10 Off Cartridges!
WAX WEDNESDAY: 10% Off Concentrates (excluding cartridges)!
TINCTURE THURSDAY: $10 Off Tinctures!
VETERAN DISCOUNTS: Receive 10% off.
SENIOR DISCOUNTS: Receive 10% off, 65 and older.
We carry a large variety of the state's highest quality cannabis products. We also offer an informative, non-intimidating and researched backed buying experience for patients. Our premium dispensaries and trained cannabis conslutants will help ensure that your visit to Dr Z Leaf is comfortable, professional, and informative.
ATM on Site ($1.50 fee)
Handicapped Parking Available
Our prices for flower on our menu no-longer include tax! Besides prerolls, all of our products are now calculated before tax.