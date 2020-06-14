D_Funk
Love
Dragon 420 was founded by two disabled veterans who wanted to offer alternative choices to veterans and Oklahomans at the best price. We are owned and operated by Stillwater locals who strive to educate our patients on Terpenes, Cannabinoids, and the overall health benefits of Cannabis. We carry the following brands among others, and as we grow, our selections will grow! The Alchemist Primacan Twisted Extracts Paragon Extracts Red Earth Cannabis Kind Bites Keef Nature's Key Edz Edibles Smokiez Country Cannabis 1937 3 Doc's Extracts Orion Bison Extracts USCP Multiple Flower Strains We proudly serve the City of Stillwater, Payne County and all surrounding areas!
Wow, this was a breath of fresh air. Most dispensaries try to upsale. It was nice to go in and shop. This dispensary is very tastefully put together. The atmosphere alone is professional and warm. Great selection of edibles and prices reasonable. I would recommend Dragon 420 to anyone who is wanting one place to consistently shop.
You make us blush!! Thank you very much for your review. And our goal is to educate and help - not sale just because you're here. Your experience will always be the same with us, so we hope you make us your store of choice!
The staff are friendly and knowledgeable actually care about your needs and what’s best for you. Very clean and a lot to choose from. Would def recommend all family and friends! Go pay them a visit you’ll be glad you did!
Can’t say enough great things about Dragon420. Excellent customer service by friendly and courteous staff. Extensive menu of flower, edibles, & concentrates. So many different options and strains to choose from. Highly recommend them to anyone and everyone!