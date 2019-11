A lawful Non-Profit Cooperative of qualified medical patients associating to cultivate and access Cannabis within a closed-loop, members only, and democratically run Cooperative, pursuant to Health & Safety Code Sections 11362.5 & 11362.7, the Attorney General Guidelines for the Security and Non-Diversion of Marijuana Grown for Medical Use, and the California Corporation Code Sections 12200, et seq. This medical cannabis is solely cultivated by and for members of the Cooperative and diversion to non-members is strictly disallowed. Each member’s financial contribution is limited to a proportionate reimbursement of actual costs and expenses necessary to the functioning of the Cooperative. DTPG Is a City of Los Angeles Pre-ICO Collective. We have been a legal operating collective with city permits since before September 14, 2007. The use of marijuana may impair person’s ability to operate a motor vehicle or operate heavy machinery. A10-18-0000230-TEMP, M10-18-0000278-TEMP