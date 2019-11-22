Follow
Prohibition Herb - Formerly known as Animas Herbal
970-385-8622
145 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 35
Show All 38
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$384
Deals
$5 Off a gram of Fire Shelf Concentrate!
Valid 2/17/2019 – 1/1/2020
Show us this coupon to receive $5 off a gram of Fire Shelf (live) concentrate! Limit one use per customer per day. Valid only on Fire Shelf Concentrates. Cannot be combined with other discounts. Restrictions may apply.
$5 Off a gram of Fire Shelf Concentrate!
Valid 2/17/2019 – 1/1/2020
Show us this coupon to receive $5 off a gram of Fire Shelf (live) concentrate! Limit one use per customer per day. Valid only on Fire Shelf Concentrates. Cannot be combined with other discounts. Restrictions may apply.
All Products
Castaway
from Prohibition Herb
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Banana OG X Papaya
Strain
$91 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Cookies and Cream
from Prohibition Herb
0%
THC
0%
CBD
starfighter X GSC
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Papaya Punch
from Prohibition Herb
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Citral X Ice
Strain
$43⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Strawguava
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$2501 oz
In-store only
Garlic Breath
from Veritas Farms
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Hogsbreath X Chemdog D BX2
Strain
$91 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Banana Kush
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Banana Kush
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Citrus Farmer
from Prohibition Herb
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Citrus Farmer
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
East Coast Sour Diesel
from Prohibition Herb
0%
THC
0%
CBD
East Coast Sour Diesel
Strain
$91 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Fantasia
from Prohibition Herb
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Kurple Fantasy
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
GG4 (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue #4)
from Prohibition Herb
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Original Glue
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Juice Man
from Prohbition Herb
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Fabuloso & Papaya
Strain
$91 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Limoncello
from Prohibition Herb
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Limoncello
Strain
$91 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Prohibition Premium Line - Legend of '91
from Prohibition Herb
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Legend of '91
Strain
$50⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Prohibition Premium Line - Skywalker 600
from Prohibition Herb
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Skywalker 600
Strain
$50⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Prohibition Premium Line- Luther's OG
from Prohibition Herb
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Luther's OG
Strain
$50⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Quintessa, High CBD
from Prohibition Herb
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Quintessa
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Strawberry Blonde
from Prohibition Herb
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Strawberry Blonde
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Sueño
from Prohibition Herb
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Sueño
Strain
$161 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Super Sour Lemon
from Prohibition Herb
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Super Sour Lemon
Strain
$14.51 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Glacier Live Sugar
from Glacier Concentrates
___
THC
___
CBD
$60.251 g
In-store only
Glacier Icebergs
from Glacier Concentrates
___
THC
___
CBD
$72.31 g
In-store only
CRAFT Panacea Nug Cone
from Craft Concentrates
30%
THC
0%
CBD
See packaging.
Strain
$14.46.75 gram
In-store only
CRAFT Sesh Wax Cone
from Craft Concentrates
30%
THC
0%
CBD
See packaging.
Strain
$9.64.75 gram
In-store only
Harmony Extracts THCa Crystals, .5g
from Harmony Extracts
86.69%
THC
0%
CBD
N/A
Strain
$84.35½ g
In-store only
Ascend Cannabis - CBD Diamonds, 1 gram
from Ascend
4.5%
THC
85%
CBD
See Packaging
Strain
$80.341 g
In-store only
Fire Shelf - Live Concentrates
from Newt Brothers
0%
THC
0%
CBD
See Packaging
Strain
$541 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Gold Shelf Concentrates - Wax & Shatter
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
See Packaging
Strain
$251 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Kaviar Cones
from Kaviar
35%
THC
0%
CBD
See Packaging
Strain
$28.921.5 grams
In-store only
Kaviar Moonrocks
from Kaviar
35%
THC
0%
CBD
See Packaging
Strain
$28.921 g
In-store only
Lazercat Premium Lava Rosin
from Lazercat
79%
THC
0%
CBD
See Packaging
Strain
$961 g
In-store only
S.W.E.E.T. CO2 - .5g Syringes - Indica, Hybrid, Sativa, CBD 1:1, CBD 8:1
from Sweet CO2
80%
THC
0%
CBD
See Packaging
Strain
$22.53½ g
In-store only
NEW! Wana Sour Gummies 5:1 Pomegranate Acai
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$54.23each
In-store only
Nature's High 2:1 CBD Blueberry Acai Losenges
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$21.69each
In-store only
Mint Kudu Kookies
from BlueKudu
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$20.49each
In-store only
Blue Kudu, Black Cherry Dark Chocolate, 300mg CBD, 10mg THC
from BlueKudu
10mg
THC
300mg
CBD
See Packaging
Strain
$28.1110 Pieces
In-store only
Blue Kudu, Milk Chocolate, Sativa Durban Poison - 100mg
from BlueKudu
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Durban Poison
Strain
$20.49100 mg
In-store only
Blue Kudu, Mint and Dark Chocolate, 100mg
from BlueKudu
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
See Packaging
Strain
$20.49100 mg
In-store only
Blue Kudu, Pistachio and White Chocolate 1:1 THC:CBD
from BlueKudu
100mg
THC
100mg
CBD
See Packaging
Strain
$27.72100 mg
In-store only
Blue Kudu, Toffee and Almond, 100mg
from BlueKudu
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
See Packaging
Strain
$20.49100 mg
In-store only
Cheeba Chew - 10mg - Indica, Sativa
from Cheeba Chews
10.85mg
THC
0.21mg
CBD
See Packaging
Strain
$6.03Single Serv.
In-store only
1234