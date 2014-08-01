Bhomonkey505 on April 17, 2019

I am a frequent visitor. In fact, this is my one and only go to spot for my medicine. And will continue to be. However this evening I stopped by to pick up my normal 4 grams of concentrates and when I inquired about the Super Sour Lemon strain that I seen on weedmaps and leafy ( listed on gold shelf) the bud tender told me... “ no, it’s 54$ and on fire shelf . I showed him the screen shot but he brushed it off. My problem is advertised merchandise should be sold as advertised.