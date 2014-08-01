Emr120
all time favorite. exotic flavors.
4.6
10 reviews
friendly staff and great prices year round
We appreciate you taking the time to leave us a review! We're happy to be your year round go-to spot!
Good selection and good prices
Thanks for the review!
I am a frequent visitor. In fact, this is my one and only go to spot for my medicine. And will continue to be. However this evening I stopped by to pick up my normal 4 grams of concentrates and when I inquired about the Super Sour Lemon strain that I seen on weedmaps and leafy ( listed on gold shelf) the bud tender told me... “ no, it’s 54$ and on fire shelf . I showed him the screen shot but he brushed it off. My problem is advertised merchandise should be sold as advertised.
We're sorry to hear that you found an error on our Leafly menu, and were not given the advertised price. Don't hesitate to ask to speak with a manager and we will always make it right for you. We appreciate you being a repeat customer and want to give you the best possible experience.
Really cool spot in Durango offering the town a robust selection of flower and products. The feel of this shop is homy and cozy. Jasyn is always very helpful and fun to chat with. Check em out!
Thanks for the kind words! We're happy we can make you feel at home in our store!
Prohibition herb is one of Durango’s finest dispensary’s. They provide quality cannabis products and bring a nice atmosphere to the Durango scene. I’ve enjoyed shopping here for almost a year now and have always had quality service. I’d recommend them to anyone new to Durango or anyone looking for good deals on cannabis.
Thanks for the review Aaron! We appreciate it!
One of my favorites in Durango. You'll find friendly bud-tenders, FREE parking downtown (very hard to find in Durango, trust me). Located right next to the Animas River where you can escape for some privacy and solitude. Prohibition Herb has the best concentrates in town. You will not find a better variety of shatter, wax and rosin. Also, San Fernando Valley OG is one of my favorite flower stains ONLY to be found at Prohibition Herb! If you smoke, make sure to visit them next time you're in the four-corners!
awesome service great prices
I am never disappointed when I come through! They are all well educated and very informative. I will always recommend 10/10 times! My go to place. They always have the best prices on ounces in town! With top quality buds. And good prices on concentrates!!!
Great environment! More importantly good quality dank at affordable prices. My go to spot!