There’s a new normal in town and its name is Cannabis. Our aim is to make the cannabis buying experience disarming, compassionate and human. We’re calling bullshit on the stigma. Mother Earth put this good plant here with purpose—let us introduce you to a few of them. We were publicans first, by virtue of two decades experience in hospitality as Donnelly Group, running public houses, cocktail clubs and barbershops. Our DNA is rich with an affinity for culture, relentless pursuit of great products and warm service attitude. We’ve summoned our passion for these things to energize into this modern retail brand. For these reasons and others, people roll with us.