About us: Dyer Ridge Pharm is a family operated business established in 2012 and recently certified as a MC3 Certified Clean Cannabis producer through Maine's own MOFGA organization!

Our Mission: We are 100% committed to producing and providing the best quality products & services that satisfy our customers’ needs. All of our products are tested for cannabinoid profiles, potency and presence of mold & pesticides for quality assurance.

* If there's a particular strain that you desire, let us know. We'd love to have the opportunity to work with you !!

** All of our products are professionally lab tested for cannabinoid percentages and terpene counts. These results are posted above when available.

*** Call for a free delivery today! We make scheduled deliveries throughout Maine....from Portland to points north all the way to Bangor and points east to Camden/Rockland areas.

**** All pricing includes sales tax

Mid-coast & Portland, Me regions: 207-691-0623

Bangor, Me region: 207-691-0633

Email: dyerridgepharm1@gmail.com

​&

for Bangor region: dyerridgepharm2@gmail.com