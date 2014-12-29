We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Learn more about our use of cookies in our Cookie Policy and
Privacy Policy.
Love cannabis?
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
About us: Dyer Ridge Pharm is a family operated business established in 2012 and recently certified as a MC3 Certified Clean Cannabis producer through Maine's own MOFGA organization!
Our Mission: We are 100% committed to producing and providing the best quality products & services that satisfy our customers’ needs. All of our products are tested for cannabinoid profiles, potency and presence of mold & pesticides for quality assurance.
* If there's a particular strain that you desire, let us know. We'd love to have the opportunity to work with you !!
** All of our products are professionally lab tested for cannabinoid percentages and terpene counts. These results are posted above when available.
*** Call for a free delivery today! We make scheduled deliveries throughout Maine....from Portland to points north all the way to Bangor and points east to Camden/Rockland areas.