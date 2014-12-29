Yddor
awesome cannibus!! I'm old school and these guys are good at what they do and that is producing top quality bud👍I would highly recommend them to anyone.☮️
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience. Learn more about our use of cookies in our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
5.0
6 reviews
awesome cannibus!! I'm old school and these guys are good at what they do and that is producing top quality bud👍I would highly recommend them to anyone.☮️
We were looking for a better quality flower, fresh, more moist, not as dry as some area dispensaries near us when we found Dyer Ridge. We decided to give them a try and we are quite impressed with the product. Great service, very knowledgeable, professional, down to earth, very genuine & have delivery to boot. Would definitely recommend!! 5 stars!!!
Awesome review!!! Thanks so much for your support and giving us the opportunity to serve you!
The people at Dyer Ridge Pharm really put the care in caregiving and the quality shows it. I've been with the DRP for several years and been highly satisfied with the experience. If you want quality and professionalism these are the people for your cannabis needs. Enjoy!
Thanks so much for your continued support and long-term relationship!!!
Dyer Ridge Pharm is a great option for your cannabis needs and you can rest assured you will be getting a high quality organic product. I've been using the lotions, alongside family members and friends, for at least 2 years now for arthritis, general pain relief and neuropathy pain relief. His Jack Herer flower was some of the best of that strain I've had and I always enjoy his vape oils as well. The attention to detail shows big time in the final products. Mike really knows his way around the cannabis world and strives to produce the cleanest most effective products possible. Top notch caregiver no doubt!
Awesome feedback....much appreciated! Our herbal cream has been a work in progress for several years and it has evolved into one of our most rewarding products. Many like yourself have found it very effective and it's one of our most sought after products.
I have been buying from Dyer Ridge Pharm for a few years now. They are super knowledgeable about the product they offer and extremely helpful finding the right match to my medical needs. I can always count on fast delivery and they go out of their way to meet my schedule. I highly recommend this dispensary! Thank you, Dyer Ridge Pharm!
Thank you for your continued support and kind words! It's customers like you that motivate and inspire us to keep on keeping on!!!
As a medical cannabis patient, having access to Dyer Ridge Pharms organic products for the past several years has been a blessing. The pharm worked with me to find the ideal strains for my pain, spasms and other issues. Quality is next level and consistent which helps a great deal when microdosing. They have a great selection of strains and plenty of offerings. Vape carts and edibles are the best I have had anywhere! Could not be more pleased - highly recommend Dyer Ridge Pharms !
Thanks so much for your long term relationship and support for us! It's what keeps us going and motivated to continuously improve and provide the best products possible!