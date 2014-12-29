Skeeter27 on January 22, 2020

Dyer Ridge Pharm is a great option for your cannabis needs and you can rest assured you will be getting a high quality organic product. I've been using the lotions, alongside family members and friends, for at least 2 years now for arthritis, general pain relief and neuropathy pain relief. His Jack Herer flower was some of the best of that strain I've had and I always enjoy his vape oils as well. The attention to detail shows big time in the final products. Mike really knows his way around the cannabis world and strives to produce the cleanest most effective products possible. Top notch caregiver no doubt!