Everyday Eighths! Pre-Packaged $19 Eighths and Premium Pre-Packaged $25 Eighths on select strains. BOGO Free on Regular EarthVapes everyday! 800mg/$60 EarthVape Cartridges Available in Sativa or Hybrid Flavors: Unflavored, Apple Berry, Tangie, Pina Colada, and Tropical Ice. EarthExtracts $15/a half Gram and $29/Gram everyday! (Excludes Live Resins, Sauce, and THC-A) Premium Pre-Packaged Half Ounces $70 everyday!
First-Time Patient can choose BOGO free on Pre-Packaged $19 Eighths. Or they can choose 1 free item with their purchase: A Free Gram, or a bag of 100mg Pure Caramels. Recieve a free Pre-Roll with $20 purchase on 2nd Visit.
It's simple! You earn store credit for every purchase you make. Ask your Budtender what your Loyalty Credit is at; and you can redeem at any time, on any order!
Pre-Rolls $6 (No Limit) BOGO on Premium Earthvapes (500mg/$50, 1000mg/$90)
All strains are $10/gram
$100 Pre-Packaged Ounces on Pre-Selected Strains
20% off Edibles when you buy 2 25% off Global Extracts CBD
Wild Card Day Choose ANY DEAL YOU WANT! *One Deal per patient per day. *Cannot be combined with any other discounts.
Earth's Extracts Live Resin $15/Half or 2 for $29 All other Concentrates 20 % off when you buy 2
15 % off Accesories BOGO on Premium Earthvapes