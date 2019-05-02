Earthborn Remedies is a Medical Marijuana Dispensary located in Davis, Oklahoma. We are a family owned business who strives to serve only the best to Oklahoma. In a hurry, don't worry get your green on-the-go, you can cruise on through to our Drive-Thru window. Our drive-thru gives you the discretion and speediness that you might desire. Our premier inventory is vast. We have a wide variety of cannabis flower, edibles, oils, vape cartridges, bath bombs, lip balm and personal lubricants. To be specific, we offer a top shelf product, Flower of Life, which is a line of pesticide/chemical free organic cannabis flower. Other Brands and products we offer include... Rock Top Wellness: Mountain Lemons, Great Russian, Dog #2, Colorado Sunset. White Moose Concentrates: Shatter and Sugars featuring Clear Shatter, Cookies, Brownies and Lolli-pops. Drop by while experiencing some of Murray County's finest attractions such as: Hiking at Turner Falls, 777 Zip, Air Donkey Zip Lines, Off Roading at Crossbar Ranch, Floating down The Washita River at River Bottom Campground, Camping at The Chickasaw National Recreation Center, Boating on The Lake of the Arbuckles and Dining at Smokin' Joe's Rib Ranch. We are located between EZ Mart and Vision Bank off Hwy 7. In close proximity to Sulphur, Pauls Valley, Ada and Ardmore.