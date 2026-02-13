DISPENSARY
Earthly Cannabis L'Atelier - Plaza Midwood
(2 reviews)
n........1
Yesterday
Great cannabis store with high-quality, whole flower and a solid selection of edibles, drinks, and other cannabis products. Everything is fresh and well-organized, and the staff is friendly and knowledgeable. Definitely recommend!
t........9
Yesterday
Earthly is hands down one of the best cannabis stores around. The flower quality is excellent — fresh, whole buds (not dry or broken pieces), and you can tell they really care about what they carry. They have a great selection of edibles, drinks, and pretty much anything cannabis-related you’re looking for. Whether you want flower, vapes, pre-rolls, or infused beverages, they’ve got solid options. The store is clean, organized, and the staff is knowledgeable and helpful without being pushy. Definitely a go-to spot if you want quality products and good service. Highly recommend!