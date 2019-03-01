First of all, welcome and thank you for the opportunity to serve you! Earthly Delights of Maine is a locally owned Medical Cannabis Boutique offering what we call a “farm-to-table cannabis experience.” Our cannabis is garden grown with love and care, and we are proud to share our harvest with you!

Your experience is born the moment you cross the threshold of our storefront door. You’ll recognize the difference. A welcoming atmosphere, inviting spaces, exclusive products, and friendly people who care about helping you with your individual healthcare needs. Whether you are a first time user or connoisseur, our extremely knowledgeable staff of cannabis experts can help guide you through our extensive array of offerings. We understand that selection is key, so we display an expansive variety of fifteen to twenty homegrown cannabis strains at any one time as well as the finest cannabis infused products in the form of edibles, drinks, tinctures, topicals and concentrates of every type with highly competitive pricing. Properly curing cannabis takes extra time but is vital for producing a supreme end product. We take that extra time and it's one of the many reasons we are renowned for our tasty, potent cannabis. We spare no expense to give you the very best! We want you to be a customer for life, so we strive to bring you 100% complete satisfaction!

At Earthly Delights of Maine, you won’t find pre-packaged cannabis setting you up for disappointment. Ours is available for you to see and smell before making your purchase, just as it should be. We hand select and weigh every product right in front of you. No surprises. What you see is what you get!

Besides carrying a large variety of smoking accessories from vaporizers, water pipes, dab rigs, rolling papers and such, we also carry unique, hard to find items to make your shopping experience interesting and fun!

Our professional patient-centric staff are trained to give exemplary customer service and cater to you and your particular needs. Your privacy is important to us. We offer private rooms for discreet one-on-one patient consultations to help identify solutions and establish treatment regimens. While our location offers handicap accessibility inside and out, for those who struggle with mobility, in-home consultations and deliveries are available by appointment.

We are quick and easy to get to, located just two miles from Exit 109 on Interstate 95. Please stop in and visit us soon! Come see how we have set the standard for quality, price and customer service here in Maine! Whether you are a first time customer or an old friend, you will always be treated with respect and greeted with a warm smile!

Our goal is to better people’s lives through all natural healthcare, thereby helping to change the perception of cannabis and its consumption, through showcasing the medicinal benefits of the plant allowing cannabis to integrate into daily life as a possible lifesaving alternative medicine.