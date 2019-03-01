TheRastaRican on August 29, 2019

1st time at this location Aug 16th and within 5 seconds of entering this location i was looked at negatively and i feel like i was discriminated because of the way i looked or was dressed and i don't think its right.. my mother always told me never judge a book by its cover. not sure if this was personal or maybe the budtender is not trained or informed with the current laws and regulations but this guy was very rude and i don't understand why i was treated this way. Im looking into filing a complaint with the Maine Medical Use Marijuana Program. i am a qualifying medical cannabis patient out of Massachusetts and for the longest time you were able to obtain a written letter from your doctor allowing you to purchase medicine from Maine caregivers and dispensaries and as of June 6, 2019,Pursuant to PL 2019, c.209 [LD 538],An Act to Ensure Access to Medical Cannabis for Visiting Qualifying Patients, medical marijuana patients visiting Maine from other jurisdictions are no longer required to obtain certification from a Maine-based medical provider or to designate a registered caregiver or dispensary in order to obtain medical marijuana... and I was denied medicine while i was experiencing enough anxiety at the time,But to make matters worse i was being told the police would be called if i refused to leave. i had advised i contacted their store and a multitude of other caregivers and even had a leafly pick up at another location waiting for me and they all said i would be ok but this guy told me that i was lying and that i was conducting criminal activity by purchasing from a dispensary that's doing business under the table. This guy made me feel like a criminal, like i didnt matter and like he did not care at all that i was suffering from a medically debilitating condition, After 3 hours traveling and anxiety kicked in i decided to stop at this shop and was treated with nothing but disrespect and I dont know how these people are allowed to be in the business of care and compassion and NOT BE ABLE TO ASSIST A QUALIFYING MEDICAL CANNABIS PATIENT!ABSOLUTELY OUTRAGEOUS