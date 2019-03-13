mistyb.42088
This place is ratchet as hell. Never have product that the deals are on. If they have anything at all. This place is a joke!!
2.4
6 reviews
Terrible they didnt even know how to use to scale to measure out my weed and they were dropping it on the floor and putting back into the jar it was disgusting I will never go back to this place again.
We are very sorry to hear about your experience. Please contact us at CustomerService@EarthlyMist.com so that we can discuss this further.
I thought this was my new "go to" stop for my MMJ. good quality and priced flower but they are out every week or more for 8 days plus!? Too bad because I am a loyal patron.
We don't want to lose you! Unfortunately, we are slowing putting our foot into the MMJ business and we do not have flower as frequently as I would like. But, if there is anything I can do for you to continue to stay with us, please contact me! :)
for an Edmond location it is the cheapest in town! I'm all about the flower's and they sure do have a good variety of high quality grade. let me put it like this.....sticky icky icky.
We appreciate your great review!
awesome place, never disappointment, and they have the best flower by far..trust me
Thank you so much for your review!
They were out of items that were on their menu.they only had I type of flower it was old and dry junk.i would say they shipped it here from out of state we been legal for just a few months and the majuanna is older than that.prices would be great if they had what they advertise.
I am so sorry to hear that. We have been working really hard to do better with updating our Leafly more efficiently, so that all of the information is correct. Feel free to contact us at (405) 471-6699 to make your experience better.