EarthMed prides itself on providing the highest quality compassionate care to patients who truly need it. We understand that for many, pain is a daily part of life and that nobody should have to live in pain when there are treatments available. Medical Cannabis has many medical benefits that ease the pain that traditional medicine cannot offer. EarthMed’s focus is to provide a safe and legal venue for patients to receive treatment using Medical Cannabis. Another ideal EarthMed strives for is community outreach and education regarding Medical Cannabis. These include educating the community with regards to the benefits of Medical Cannabis and how to legally obtain it. WE DO OFFER 10 Percent off for Veterans, People who are on Disability, 65 and Older, Kids with Epilepsy. Make sure you tell them when we enter you in our System. EarthMed is conveniently located at 852 Westgate Dr, Addison, IL 60101.