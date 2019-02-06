RooKoots on July 28, 2019

I’d give 6 stars if I could. Very welcoming atmosphere and friendly, open staff. They walked me through the entire shopping process, provided detailed information on various cannabis products, differences between strains and guided me the whole way. I’ve never slept better and am enjoying cannabis during the day for pain relief and just for fun. It has been a long while. Glad the stigma is fading and that there are helpful resources like this website and locations like Earth’s Own Naturals to get educated and purchase with helpful, warm and understanding guidance. Thanks so much.