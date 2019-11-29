Follow
Earthy Endo Dispensary
Black Friday!!!
10% off ALL Flower - $10 (Select Edibles) - 2 for $10 Pre-Rolls (GDP-Purp Diesel-OG Kush-no limit) $3 Shake Grams!!!
All Products
GDP/Blackjack (Shake)
from Infamous OG
22%
0%
GDP/Blackjack
Gelato
from Texoma Labs
23.1%
0%
Gelato
$7½ g
OG Kush
from Advanced Cannabis Solutions
25.28%
7.73%
OG Kush
$6½ g
Ringo’s Gift
from Provision Farms
20.04%
0.12%
Ringo's Gift
$6½ g
Black Widow
from Texoma Tumbleweed
20.41%
3.05%
Black Widow
$5½ g
Lemon Tree
from Texoma Tumbleweed
20.76%
5%
Lemon Tree
$6.5 gram
Black Jack
from Infamous OG
22%
0%
Black Jack
$6½ g
Blueberry
from M & H Farms
21.7%
0%
Blueberry
$6½ g
Little Dragon
from Texoma Labs
29.7%
0%
Little Dragon
$7½ g
White Widow
from Provision Farms
18.18%
0.12%
White Widow
$6½ g
1 Gram Grease Lightning Shatter
from New Leaf New Life
0%
0%
Grease Lightning
1gram Kief Coin
from New Life New Leaf
0%
0%
Hybrid
1gram Wax
from Boys From Oklahoma Rolling Co
0%
0%
Hybrid
Afghan Hash
from Down Tree Processing
38.55%
8.7%
Hybrid
Grass Knuckles Sugar 1 Gram
from White Mousse Concentrates
87.6%
0%
Grass Knuckles
Blue Dawg Hash .5 Gram
from Earthly Treats
30%
0.5%
Blue Dawg
Budder 1 Gram White Widow
from Rancho Pura Verde
64%
0%
White Widow
Cherry OG Zittles Wax 1 Gram
from New Leaf New Life
74.5%
0.54%
Cherry OG Zittles
Cookie Pie 1gram Shatter
from New Leaf New Life
0%
0.01%
Cherry Pie
Durban Poison 1gram Hash
from Rancho Pura Verde
20%
0%
Durban Poison
Hash 1 Gram
from Rancho Pura Verde
20%
0%
Durban Poison
Boss Sugar 1 Gram
from White Mousse Concentrates
86.9%
0%
Boss
Live Resin-Clementine
from Paragon Extracts
0%
0%
Clementine
Moon Rock
from Rancho Pura Verde
79%
0%
Sprite
Northern Lights 1 Gram Shatter
from New leaf New Life
0%
0%
Northern Lights
Planet Hulk Live Crumble
from White Mousse Concentrates
72.6%
0%
Planet Hulk
RSO 1 Gram
from Rancho Pura Verde
61%
0%
Lemon OG
Silver Grape Wax 1 Gram
from New Leaf New Life
0%
0%
Silver Grape
Sugar Wax 1 Gram
from Rancho Pura Verde
63.4%
0%
24K
Taffy 1 Gram Durban Poison
from Rancho Pura Verde
0%
0%
Durban Poison
Ranch/French Onion Dip 60mg
from Earthly Treats
60mg
1.7mg
White Widow
Butterscotch Nuggz 25mg
from Earthly Treats
25mg
1.75mg
White Widow
Bayou Butter 2100mg
from Bayou Bottom Herbs
1200mg
0mg
Hybrid
80mg Rainbow Cereal Bar
from Earthly Treats
80%
0%
-
Suckers 50mg
from Earthly Treats
50mg
1.7mg
White Widow
Margarita Gummies 50mg
from Rancho Pura Verde
50mg
0mg
Hybrid
Monster Cookie 125mg
from Rancho Pura Verde
125mg
0mg
Hybrid
Tropical/Tropical Sour Fruit 100mg Gummies
from Smokiez Edibles
108mg
18.78mg
-
Watermelon/Sour Watermelon 100mg Gummies
from Smokiez Edibles
108mg
18.78mg
-
Green Apple/Sour Green Apple Gummies 100mg
from Smokiez Edibles
100mg
12.7mg
-
