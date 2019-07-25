49 products
15% OFF BEEZLE SAUCE!
15% off any gram of beezle sauce.
must meet minimum order amount of 75$ before tax and discount is only applied to Beezle sauce
All Products
Grape Squeeze
from Ms Gloria
20.21%
THC
0%
CBD
grape squeeze
Strain
$55⅛ oz
Banana Mochi
from Synergy Cannabis
18.78%
THC
0.3%
CBD
North American Indica
Strain
$60⅛ oz
Blueberry Muffin
from Sunbright Gardens
17.31%
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ oz
Black Liliquoi
from Soma Rosa Farms
18.4%
THC
___
CBD
$20⅛ oz
+1 more size
Blvck Diamond
from WestCost Sunrise
27.3%
THC
___
CBD
$45⅛ oz
Dosidos
from Mendocino Wellness
23.06%
THC
___
CBD
$70⅛ oz
+1 more size
Galactic Gas
from AlienLabs
18.75%
THC
___
CBD
$60⅛ oz
+1 more size
Area 41
from AlienLabs
23.22%
THC
0.5%
CBD
$65⅛ oz
Lava Cake
from Lit House
24.9%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Lava Cake
Strain
$50⅛ oz
Platinum Cookies
from Party Time Farms
22.69%
THC
0%
CBD
Platinum cookies
Strain
$40⅛ oz
Slurricane
from Party Time Farms
23.92%
THC
___
CBD
$40⅛ oz
Jelly Donuts
from Party Time Farms
21.19%
THC
25.2%
CBD
Jelly donuts
Strain
$50⅛ oz
Dark Dosi
from LitHouse
24.81%
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ oz
+1 more size
Banana OG
from Pacific Reserve
21.93%
THC
___
CBD
$30⅛ oz
Combat Cookies
from Santa Cruz Veterans Alliance (SCVA)
20.36%
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ oz
+1 more size
Mimosa
from Party Time Farms
22.7%
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ oz
24k
from NUG
22.51%
THC
___
CBD
$30⅛ oz
+1 more size
Gushers
from Connected Cannabis Co.
24.29%
THC
0%
CBD
Gushers
Strain
$60⅛ oz
Golden State Orangez
from Synergy Concentrates
18.78%
THC
0.03%
CBD
Golden State Orangez
Strain
$60⅛ oz
RIO
from Sublime Canna
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Diesel
Strain
$30½ g
Malibu
from Sublime Canna
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$30½ g
OM - Olive Oil 2oz 100mg
from OM Edibles
100%
THC
0%
CBD
$16each
OM - CBD raw cacao 74mg
from OM Edibles
74%
THC
0%
CBD
$32each
Fruit Slabs OG Mango 100mg
from Fruit Slabs
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$20each
Care By Design Soft Gels 18:1 CBD
from Care By Design
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$90each
Kiva - Vanilla Chai bar 100mg
from Kiva Confections
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$20each
Kiva - Tangerine bar 100mg
from Kiva Confections
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$20each
Kiva - Mint Irish Cream bar 100mg
from Kiva Confections
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$20each
CBD Salted Caramel Almonds in Dark Chocolate 14:1
from Satori Confections
14mg
THC
140mg
CBD
$24each
CBD Strawberries in Milk Chocolate 14:1
from Satori Confections
14mg
THC
140mg
CBD
$24each
Zelly's Gift
from LitHouse
18.97%
THC
0%
CBD
Zelly's Gift
Strain
$13pack of 2
Lava Cake
from LitHouse
20.81%
THC
0.03%
CBD
Lava Cake
Strain
$13pack of 2
Poise
from Prism Farms
5.25%
THC
7.11%
CBD
Poise
Strain
$9each
Sour Diesel
from AbsoluteXtracts
67.5%
THC
___
CBD
$29.99½ g
GSC
from AbsoluteXtracts
67.2%
THC
___
CBD
$29.99½ g
Cherry Pie
from AbsoluteXtracts
50%
THC
___
CBD
$29.99½ g
OG Kush
from AbsoluteXtracts
69.3%
THC
___
CBD
$29.99½ g
GG#4
from AbsoluteXtracts
76.9%
THC
___
CBD
$29.99½ g
Chem Dawg
from AbsoluteXtracts
66.6%
THC
___
CBD
$29.99½ g
Jack Herer
from AbsoluteXtracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$30½ g
