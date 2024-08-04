This profile either has not been claimed by the business owner or is not currently active on Leafly. All contents and information (including business hours, operating status, and licensing information) are provided for informational purposes only and are not guaranteed to be up-to-date or complete. Claim your store.
All of the bud smells the same. It's all very expensive. I don't mind paying more if the quality is right. I've had 4 different strains and they all sucked. Last time I went in I hesitantly bought a preroll. it wouldn't smoke. Smelled like popcorn. Will not be going back.