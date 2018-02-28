Located in the heart of the Salinas Valley, right off Highway 101 (exit John Street) on 514 Work Street, Salinas, CA. The name is a nod to the Steinbeck roots that run deep in the local community. The retail space is designed with comfort in mind, mixing the feel of a classic art gallery with the rustic industrial design. Unlike most cannabis retail competitors, East of Eden’s customers will be met with iPad-carrying sales associates, eager to educate while encouraging freedom of exploration. This allows us to provide exceptional service to our medicinal and recreational customers. Order online or come by and one of our knowledgeable budtenders can assist you with all of your cannabis needs! A10-17-0000063-TEMP