Thank you for taking the time to read this, we would like to give those interested a glimpse into what the EBC family is about. We are three childhood friends that are excited to join the MMJ movement. With all of the wonderful success stories we have heard about and a couple stories that we have witnessed firsthand. We decided that we wanted to be a part of the solution rather than just a witness. We are strong believers in the medical benefits that cannabis has to offer and also the non-medical benefits provided. Health, safety, and cleanliness are the top priority for all service and medicine provided by the EBC family and our promise to all is "We don't have all the solutions, but together as a collective, we can find all solutions needed to live a healthy and happy life.