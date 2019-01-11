Follow
Eden Cannabis Co. - Jenks, OK
(918) 960-7885
Daily Deal
Valid 11/20/2019 – 11/21/2019
Wax Wednesday All Canyon Cannabis 1g Wax 15% Off.
Today only, while supplies last, restrictions apply.
Veterans get 10% all day every day.
Valid 11/1/2019 – 12/1/2019
Veterans get 10% off every day
while supplies last, restrictions apply.
THC Ice Cream Special
Valid 11/1/2019 – 12/1/2019
OK Nice Cream pint $29.99 each OR 2 for $50.00
While supplies last, restrictions apply.
Flowers of the Day
Valid 11/20/2019 – 11/21/2019
Tangie $10/g $35/eighth $65/qtr $125/half ounce $240/ounce.
Today only, while supplies last, restrictions apply.