They refused to honor their daily deals. I get daily deals text to me daily. The flier that I receive daily says Eden Cannabis CO. not Jenks branch or Okmulgee. I was in the neighborhood and figured I'd swing by. It was an 1/8 of 2 strains and get a cheap vape cart for a penny. It wasn't breaking the bank and would have been awesome customer service if they just took care of the customer. Needless to say I will not return to the Jenks branch. If you prefer better customer service, go to Okmulgee instead.