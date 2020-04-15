Eden Cannabis Co. was founded to offer consistently high-quality Cannabis products to Oklahoma residents. This has driven the company to perfect the retail experience and allow patients to seamlessly and effortlessly fulfill their medical marijuana needs. A tailored shopping experience and unrivaled product quality cement Eden as Oklahoma City's #1 Cannabis Dispensary. Eden Cannabis Co. has one of the largest Cannabis selections in Oklahoma City. Tailored recommendations, unbelievable daily deals, and secure shopping experiences allow us to reset the standard in dispensary customer service. As a premium Oklahoma dispensary, Eden OKC sets the benchmark for the Cannabis Retail Experience. Eden Cannabis Co. can help with numerous issues and body pains such as dealing with Cancer pain, PTSD, and many other ailments. Cannabis has also been known to help with anxiety. Eden Cannabis Co. is your one-stop shop for any and all products surrounding medical Cannabis, in and around Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Eden Cannabis Co. is located at 5913 S Sunnylane Rd. We are located on Sunnylane Rd, next door to Medicine Man and the Sinclair gas station. You can find us right off of South East 59th Street. We have lots of parking and comprehensive security measures at the medical pot-shop. This medical marijuana location is open from: Mon-Sat: 9AM - 9PM | Sun: 10AM - 8PM Eden Cannabis Co. has the lowest prices locally on cannabis products and accessories. It is our core mission to offer unbeatable prices along with unbeatable quality. We offer Glass pipes, vapes, vaporizers, diffusers, dab rigs, and many more things. We specialize in all things Cannabis and offer Cannabis edibles, CBD gummies, THC products, edibles, flower, half gram and gram cartridges, hash, tincture, and many other products.