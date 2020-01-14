94 products
*ALL PRICES LISTED ARE POST TAX*
Hazmat OG
from Archive
21.7%
THC
1.02%
CBD
Hazmat OG | Hybrid
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Interspecies Erotica
from Heros of the Farm
24.7%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Interspecies Erotica | Hybrid
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Sundae Driver
from HIghland Provisions
18.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Sundae Driver | Hybrid
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Double Dream
from Wykanush
26.6%
THC
0.34%
CBD
Double Dream | Sativa
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Rude Boi OG
from Wykanush
21.76%
THC
0.6%
CBD
Rude Boi OG | Hybrid
Strain
$91 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Lemon Meringue
from Wykanush
18.23%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Lemon Meringue | Sativa
Strain
$61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Dirty Taxi #4
from Archive
31.5%
THC
1%
CBD
Dirty Taxi #4 | Indica Hybrid
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Head Doctor
from Heros of the Farm
22.5%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Heros of the Farm | Head Doctor
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
GG
from Wykanush
23.98%
THC
0.07%
CBD
GG#4 | Hybrid
Strain
$91 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Three Kings
from Wykanush
20.53%
THC
0.4%
CBD
Three Kings | Hybrid
Strain
$61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Royal Highness
from Wykanush
15.81%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Royal Highness | Hybrid
Strain
$61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
White Tahoe Cookies
from Wykanush
22.39%
THC
0.06%
CBD
White Tahoe Cookies | Indica Hybrid
Strain
$91 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Tres Star
from Wykanush
26.88%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Tres Star | Indica Hybrid
Strain
$91 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Skyvalk
from Highland Provisions
21.38%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Skyvalk | Sativa
Strain
$91 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Chem Sour Diesel
from Wykanush
23.61%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Chem Sour Diesel | Sativa Hybrid
Strain
$61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Cookie Wreck
from Wykanush
19.41%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Three Kings | Hybrid
Strain
$61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Golden Goat
from Wykanush
24.56%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Golden Goat | Sativa Hybrid
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
CBD Critical Mass
from Wykanush
6.94%
THC
9.7%
CBD
CBD Critical Mass | Sativa
Strain
$91 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Blue City Diesel
from Wykanush
25.7%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Blue City Diesel | Hybrid
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Jack Wreck
from Wykanush
20.62%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Jack Wreck | Hybrid
Strain
$91 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Herer of the Headdog Diamonds
from Dr. Jolly's
85.66%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Herer of the Headdog | Sativa
Strain
$551 g
In-store only
Mac Drop Live Resin
from Dr. Jolly's
52.38%
THC
0.34%
CBD
Mac Drop Live Resin | Sativa
Strain
$301 g
In-store only
Trunk Funk Extract
from Dr. Jolly's
75.84%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Trunk Funk Extract | Hybrid
Strain
$251 g
In-store only
Midnight Mints Shatter
from Odyssey
70.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Midnight Mints Shatter | Indica Hyb
Strain
$151 g
In-store only
Gas Leak Extract
from Dr. Jolly's
74.61%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Gas Leak Extract | Indica Hybrid
Strain
$251 g
In-store only
Sour Crumpets Nug Run
from Dr. Jolly's
71.71%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Sour Crumpets | Sativa Hybrid
Strain
$301 g
In-store only
Lemon Royal Rosin Batter Grade A
from Highland Provisions
71.65%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon Royal Rosin Batter Grade A
Strain
$701 g
In-store only
Lemon Royal Rosin Batter Grade B
from Highland Provisions
71.76%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon Royal Rosin Batter Grade B
Strain
$621 g
In-store only
Chocolate Gelato Cake RSO
from Dr. Jolly's
66.02%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Chocolate Gelato Cake RSO | Indica
Strain
$301 g
In-store only
Blue Nitro RSO
from Dr. Jolly's
69.46%
THC
0.17%
CBD
Blue Nitro RSO | Sativa
Strain
$301 g
In-store only
Solvent-Free Bubble Hash - C&C
from Happy Hippy Creations
57.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$251 g
In-store only
Solvent-Free Bubble Hash - Sour Lemon Kush
from Happy Hippy Creations
42.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Sativa
Strain
$201 g
In-store only
High-Dose mini bar
from Gron
50mg
THC
0mg
CBD

Strain
$10each
In-store only
