Veterans and senior discount %5 can not combine together or with any other specials. FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL M EDIA FOR OUR WEEKLY STASH AND GRABS. WE HIDE FREE PRODUCTS AROUND MAINE FOR OUR FOLLOWERS. @EDENS207_LMT @THATMANJHAVVY207 ANY TRAVEL TIME OVER 30 MIN WILL HAVE DELIVERY FEE OR WILLING TO MEET DRIVER HALFWAY. The owner is a Jamaican born Massage Therapist and Maine Medical Marijuana Caregiver. We are a group of Caregivers who strongly believe in "Culture and Quality over Profits", especially when it comes to our patients' medicine. We have a passion for taking care of others and helping them through physical pain, With that use of massage and cannabis products. Our company only buys from high quality suppliers who take the time to really hone-in and craft the very best product. We want you to be as excited about our products as we are. ***PLEASE READ EVERYTHING FIRST*** Get a hole punch for every purchase of $75 of more. After 5 Punches redeem for a %10 discount on and purchase of $100 or more. Stack 2 cards to save %20 on any order $250 or more. Veterans and senior discount %5 can not combine together or with any other specials. We have THREE delivery locations, Biddeford, Gorham, and Portland. Slightly Different Menus. PLEASE BE SURE OF THE TOWN YOU ARE CALLING. LAST DELIVERY ORDER TAKEN 30 MIN BEFORE CLOSING!! **FOR NEW PATIENTS** LAST DELIVERY ORDER TAKEN 30 MIN BEFORE CLOSING!! WE HAVE 3 DELIVERY LOCATIONS, , BIDDEFORD, PORTLAND AND WESTBROOK/GORHAM.