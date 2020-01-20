94 products
Guilty Pleasure 100mg Sugar Gems
(1) for $10 OR (3) for $25 (TAX INCLUDED)
Limited availability. Call or check our menu for flavors in stock!
Durban Poison
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Durban Poison
Strain
$201 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Head Master Kush
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$201 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Mendo Breath
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$201 g
In-store only
Grease Monkey
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Grease Monkey
Strain
$151 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Duct Tape
from Jartnick Consulting LLC
20.5%
THC
0%
CBD
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Nightmare Cookies Live Resin
from Monster Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$701 g
In-store only
Watermelon Sauce on the Rocks Live Resin
from Monster Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$701 g
In-store only
Crecendo - Terp Sugar Live Resin
from Monster Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$701 g
In-store only
Skywalker OG - Terp Sugar Live Resin
from Monster Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$701 g
In-store only
SFV OG - Terp Sugar Live Resin
from Monster Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$701 g
In-store only
Element - Black Destroyer - Cured Live Resin
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
Headmaster Kush Live Resin
from RedBud Roots
___
THC
___
CBD
$701 g
In-store only
Chem 4 Live Resin (1/2 gram)
from RedBud Roots
___
THC
___
CBD
$35½ g
In-store only
Purified RSO Dart
from RedBud Roots
___
THC
___
CBD
$431 g
In-store only
RSO Tincture 1000mg
from Oasis
___
THC
___
CBD
$531 g
In-store only
Element Dab Tabs 1g - Bubba Dog OG
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$601 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Element Dab Tabs 1g - Frosted Cherry Cookies
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$601 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Element Dab Tabs 1g - White Walker
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$601 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Element Dab Tabs 1g - Purple Cali Kush
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$601 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Chem 4 Live Resin (1 gram)
from RedBud Roots
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$701 g
In-store only
Element Dab Tabs 1g - Strawberry OG
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$601 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Savage Darts - Unflavored (2/$80)
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$431 g
In-store only
Savage Darts - Sundae Driver (2/$80)
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$431 g
In-store only
Chill Medicated CBD Isolate - 1G
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$271 g
In-store only
Lemon Cookies x Green Crack 1G
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$431 g
In-store only
TREETOWN Crispy Rice Square 100 Mg
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$16each
In-store only
TREETOWN Snickerdoodle 100Mg
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$16each
In-store only
TREETOWN Dark Chocolate Brownie Square 100 Mg
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$18each
In-store only
Kevy Bar 100 mg Buzz Ball (2/$30)
from Kevy Bar
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$16each
In-store only
Savage Patches 200mg Pack - Watermelon (2/$40)
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$22each
In-store only
Savage Patches 200mg Pack - Pink Lemonade (2/$40)
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$22each
In-store only
Savege Patches 200mg Pack - Lime (2/$40)
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$22each
In-store only
Savage Patches 200mg Pack - Blue Raspberry (2/$40)
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$22each
In-store only
Strawberry Banana Smoothie Gummies 2x50mg (100mg)
from TRUE NORTH COLLECTIVE MI
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$12each
In-store only
Orange Dreamsicle Gummies 2x50mg (100mg)
from TRUE NORTH COLLECTIVE MI
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$12each
In-store only
Green Apple Gummies 2x50mg (100mg)
from TRUE NORTH COLLECTIVE MI
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$12each
In-store only
Grape Soda Gummies 2x50mg (100mg)
from TRUE NORTH COLLECTIVE MI
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$12each
In-store only
Electric Watermelon Gummies 2x50mg (100mg)
from TRUE NORTH COLLECTIVE MI
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$12each
In-store only
Blue Raspberry Gummies 2x50mg (100mg)
from TRUE NORTH COLLECTIVE MI
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$12each
In-store only
Pink Grapefruit Gummies 2x50mg (100mg)
from Monster Medibles
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$12each
In-store only
123