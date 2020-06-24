Founded in 2018 by a life-long Muskegon businessman Greg Maki, Agri-Med is the parent company for Park Place Provisionary and Exit 9 Provisionary and Edmore Provisionary Our goal at Edmore Provisionary is to provide a quality experience for our patients and their caregivers while also being the best source of state-licensed and tested cannabis products. Edmore Provisionary opened on June 29th, 2020 and became the third store in the Agri-Med family. We offer an extensive selction of cannabis products including most of the major brands available in Michigan and we're always looking to add products that our customers request. T Here at Edmore Provisionary, we match quality cannabis with superior service. If you ever have a question or feedback about our products or your shopping experience you can call our store during business hours or email us at info@agrimedmi.com We offer a loyalty rewards program where you earn points on every dollar spent which are then redeemable for discounts. Ask our staff to sign you up.