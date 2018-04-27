Prices are great, $21-$26.75 for 1/8th. Im willing to pay a bit more than BC Pain Society for the quality, and the fact they indicate on their packages how much a strain is Indica/Sativa dominant. As someone who is quite sensitive to the effects of cannabis, I find the percentage indications of Sativa/Indica to be extremely useful, and Im happy to know exactly what Im getting into. So far I haven't had a bad experience with crusty nugs or being shorted on the grams, even the single 1 grams for sale. Staff here are always cheerful and helpful, there are comfy couches and a large flatscreen mounted to the wall playing and displaying great music. They provide free rollies as well on the table. Highly recommended for the overall quality and care that is put into this store.