Three’s A Magic Number.
3 1g Joints for $18! Drop in while supplies last.
Applies to Recreational and Medical. Cannot be combined with other offers. Exclusions may apply.
All Products
Coyote Cookies *NEW*
from LTRMN
27.3%
THC
0.18%
CBD
$121 g
+4 more sizes
***ALL MENU PRICES ARE BEFORE TAX***
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
[CGC] - CLEAN GREEN CERTIFIED
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
[CK] - CERTIFIED KIND
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Astral Works [CGC]
from Prūf Cultivar
5.7%
THC
9.68%
CBD
Astral Works
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
Beach Wedding [CGC]
from Prūf Cultivar
22.2%
THC
0.04%
CBD
$141 g
+4 more sizes
Blue Dragon Desert Frost [CGC] [CK]
from Yerba Buena
0.79%
THC
17.9%
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
Corazon [CBD] [CGC]
from Yerba Buena
0.64%
THC
14.93%
CBD
$121 g
+4 more sizes
Divine Lemon [CGC]
from Prūf Cultivar
17.6%
THC
0.07%
CBD
$121 g
+4 more sizes
Dog Park [CGC]
from Prūf Cultivar
29.9%
THC
0.09%
CBD
$141 g
+4 more sizes
GMO Cookies
from The Heights Co.
29.86%
THC
0%
CBD
GMO Cookies
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
Hot Donna
from Fr33dom Farms
31.2%
THC
0%
CBD
$121 g
+4 more sizes
Hucklebetty
from Fr33dom Farms
33.2%
THC
0%
CBD
$141 g
+4 more sizes
Ice Cream Cake *NEW*
from Gnome Grown Organics
19.56%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Ice Cream Cake
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
Irish Cream
from High Noon Cultivation Co.
22.73%
THC
0.05%
CBD
High Noon Irish Cream
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
Jet Fuel Acai #10 [CGC]
from Prūf Cultivar
20.8%
THC
0%
CBD
$121 g
+4 more sizes
Juicy Jorge
from Midnight Trich Farms
27.7%
THC
0.1%
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
Marionberry Kush
from Phyre
17.1%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Marionberry Kush
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
Mountain Girl *NEW*
from Pilot Farm
17.27%
THC
0%
CBD
Mountain Girl
Strain
$61 g
+4 more sizes
Mountain Girl Huckleberry *NEW*
from Pilot Farm
18.41%
THC
0%
CBD
$61 g
+2 more sizes
Obama Kush *NEW*
from Fr33dom Farms
27%
THC
0%
CBD
Obama Kush
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
Orange Apricot [CGC]
from Prūf Cultivar
19.8%
THC
0.07%
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
Peppermint Agave [CGC]
from Prūf Cultivar
26.1%
THC
0.07%
CBD
$121 g
+4 more sizes
Pineapple Express [CGC] [CK]
from Yerba Buena
25.32%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Pineapple Express
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
Prismatic Jack *NEW*
from Pilot Farm
18.05%
THC
0%
CBD
Prismatic Jack
Strain
$61 g
+4 more sizes
Silverhawk [CGC] [CK] *20% Off
from Yerba Buena
20.5%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Silverhawks OG
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
Sonic Screwdriver [CGC]
from Prūf Cultivar
20.5%
THC
0.06%
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
Sour Sage #11 *NEW*
from Gnome Grown Organics
21.42%
THC
0.09%
CBD
$141 g
+4 more sizes
Squirt
from Green Queen Farms
28.2%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
Starduster [CGC] [CK] *NEW*
from Yerba Buena
21.48%
THC
0.09%
CBD
$81 g
+4 more sizes
Steel Bridge [CGC] *20% Off
from Prūf Cultivar
18.69%
THC
0.07%
CBD
$141 g
+4 more sizes
Tangie Biscotti [CGC]
from Prūf Cultivar
25.4%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Tangie Biscotti
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
Tropicanna Punch [CGC] *20% Off
from Prūf Cultivar
21.3%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Tropicana Punch
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
Vineyard Select [CGC] [CK] *NEW*
from Yerba Buena
19.84%
THC
0.07%
CBD
$81 g
+4 more sizes
Voodoo Chile
from Phyre
20.35%
THC
0.07%
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
Voyager 1 [CGC]
from 7 Points Oregon
25.97%
THC
0.06%
CBD
$141 g
+4 more sizes
VVS Chem [CGC]
from Prūf Cultivar
28.6%
THC
0.1%
CBD
$121 g
+4 more sizes
White Sumo [CGC]
from Prūf Cultivar
22.8%
THC
0.09%
CBD
$141 g
+4 more sizes
BHO - Blue Frost - Live Resin
from Buddies Brand
58.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Frost
Strain
$201 g
BHO - Insane Kandy - Live Resin
from Buddies Brand
68.4%
THC
0%
CBD
$201 g
