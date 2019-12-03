*Due to OLCC regulation our last call is at 9:50pm* Founded in Oregon, Electric Lettuce is a recreational dispensary offering a righteous selection of smoking accessories and edibles as well as grass, reefer or whatever cannabis is called these days. Our mission is to bring flower to the people and celebrate the history of marijuana counter-culture between 1965 and 1971. Just as Timothy Leary did, we encourage you to turn on (your high consciousness), tune in (to the oneness of the world), and dropout (from the mindless rat race). Visit our Beaverton location to score weed, enjoy tunes on vinyl and peruse memorabilia from the 1960s-70s. Customers ages 21+ welcome. Provide your email at checkout to join the loyalty program and get $25 back for every $500 spent. CanPay is available to accept direct bank/debit card payments so you can skip the ATM fee.