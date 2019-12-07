178 products
Filter(1)
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 56
Show All 61
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$380
Deals
Come here often? Join the Loyalty Club today and get a $1 pre-roll
Valid 3/20/2019
Come here often? Join the Loyalty Club today and get a $1 pre-roll Drop in and join! Provide your email address at checkout to join our loyalty program and get 10% off your purchase every time you come back to visit!
Cannot be combined with other discounts.
Come here often? Join the Loyalty Club today and get a $1 pre-roll
Valid 3/20/2019
Come here often? Join the Loyalty Club today and get a $1 pre-roll Drop in and join! Provide your email address at checkout to join our loyalty program and get 10% off your purchase every time you come back to visit!
Cannot be combined with other discounts.
Staff picks
Astral Works
from Prūf Cultivar
5.65%
THC
8.7%
CBD
Astral Works
Strain
$14.41 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
All Products
Guicy G
from Grown Rogue
21.72%
THC
0%
CBD
The Guicy X Triple OG
Strain
$9.61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
White Cookies
from Grown Rogue
24.93%
THC
0%
CBD
White Widow X GSC
Strain
$9.61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Triple Chocolate Chip
from Grown Rogue
20.24%
THC
0%
CBD
Mint chocolate chip X Triple OG
Strain
$9.61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
White Sumo #5
from Prūf Cultivar
22.8%
THC
0.9%
CBD
White Sumo #5
Strain
$16.81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Malawi Wowie
from Prūf Cultivar
22.5%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Malawi Wowie
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Telenovela
from Pilot Farm
7.98%
THC
6.43%
CBD
Telenovela
Strain
$4.81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Banana Bread
from Prūf Cultivar
23.2%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Banana Bread
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Crystal Cookies
from High Noon Cultivation Co.
25.26%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Crystal Cookies
Strain
$16.81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
White Thai Affair
from Yerba Buena
10.84%
THC
0.5%
CBD
White Thai Affair
Strain
$7.21 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Orange Apricot
from Prūf Cultivar
13.9%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Orange Apriot
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Voyager #1
from 7 Points Oregon
26.25%
THC
0%
CBD
voyager #1
Strain
$16.81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Pineapple Upside Down Cake
from B-Force Farms
24.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Pineapple Upside Down Cake
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Tangie Biscotti
from Prūf Cultivar
25.4%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Tangie Biscotti
Strain
$16.81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Steel Bridge
from Prūf Cultivar
21.56%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Steel bridge
Strain
$16.81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Fatso
from The Heights Co.
28.78%
THC
0%
CBD
Fatso
Strain
$16.81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Mountain Girl Huckleberry
from Pilot Farm
18.41%
THC
0%
CBD
N/A
Strain
$57.6½ oz
In-store only
Mountain Girl
from Unknown Brand
17.27%
THC
0%
CBD
N/A
Strain
$57.6½ oz
In-store only
Prismatic Jack
from Unknown Brand
18.5%
THC
0%
CBD
N/A
Strain
$57.6½ oz
In-store only
Bubblegum Breath
from Fox Hollow Flora
22.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Bubblegum Breath
Strain
$14.41 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
VVS Chem
from Pilot Farm
28.6%
THC
0.1%
CBD
VVS Chem
Strain
$14.41 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Gelato
from The Heights Co.
22.86%
THC
0%
CBD
Gelato
Strain
$16.81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Tropicanna Punch #1
from Prūf Cultivar
21.3%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Tropicanna Punch
Strain
$16.81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Critical Phyre
from Unknown Brand
22.7%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Afghani and Skunk #1
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Wild Thai
from Unknown Brand
16.9%
THC
0%
CBD
N/A
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Beach Wedding
from Unknown Brand
29.87%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Wedding Cake and Tropicanna Cookies
Strain
$16.81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Shishkaberry
from Pilot Farm
20.73%
THC
0%
CBD
N/A
Strain
$57.6½ oz
In-store only
Tropsantos #4
from Rollen Stone
20.14%
THC
0%
CBD
GMO X Tropicanna cookies
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Sour Sage #11
from Gnome Grown Organics
21.42%
THC
0.09%
CBD
N/A
Strain
$16.81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Irish Cream
from High Noon Farms
26.3%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Mighty Irish Hope X Mighty Mite
Strain
$16.81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Tangie Biscotti
from Oregrown
69.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Tangie Biscotti
Strain
$301 g
In-store only
Kief Blend
from Mana Extracts
34.49%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Mana's Blend
Strain
$101 g
In-store only
Motorbreath Live Resin Batter
from Funk Extracts
60.02%
THC
0%
CBD
Motorbreath
Strain
$251 g
In-store only
Bubba Kush 2.0
from Funk Extracts
77.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Bubba Kush 2.0
Strain
$401 g
In-store only
Chocolate Frosted Sherbet Rosin Batter
from Happy Cabbage Farms
73.05%
THC
0.95%
CBD
Chocolate Frosted Sherbet
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
Guicy G
from Funk Extracts
63.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Guicy G
Strain
$251 g
In-store only
Gummy Bear
from Funk Extracts
60.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Gummy Bear
Strain
$251 g
In-store only
Trinidad OG
from Funk Extracts
64.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Trinidad OG
Strain
$301 g
In-store only
Animism
from White Label Extracts
58.88%
THC
0%
CBD
Mellow
Strain
$301 g
In-store only
Mob Boss
from Bobsled Extracts
64.56%
THC
0.14%
CBD
Sugar Wax
Strain
$241 g
In-store only
12345