Electric Lettuce - Oregon City
503-773-5248
330 products
GARAGE SALE! 50% OFF!
Valid 10/10/2019 – 1/1/2022
Come on in, and ask about our "Garage Sale" items, that are 50% off. Offer good while supplies lasts.
I-95 Cookies
from The Heights Co.
26.6%
THC
0%
CBD
I-95 Cookies
Strain
$141 g
J1
from Green Queen Farms
25%
THC
0%
CBD
J1
Strain
$81 g
VVS Chem
from Pruf Cultivar
28.6%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Unknown
Strain
$121 g
Cosmic Phyre
from Phyre
18.32%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Cosmic Phyre
Strain
$101 g
White Thai Affair
from Yerba Buena
10.84%
THC
0.05%
CBD
White Thai Affair
Strain
$61 g
Pineapple Upside Down Cake
from LTRMN
24.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Pineapple Upside Down Cake
Strain
$101 g
Banana Bread
from Pruf Cultivar
18.8%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Unknown
Strain
$101 g
Corazon
from Yerba Buena
0.51%
THC
12.15%
CBD
Corazon
Strain
$121 g
Juice Boxxx
from Fox Hollow Flora
23.46%
THC
0%
CBD
Juice Boxxx
Strain
$101 g
Hucklebetty
from Freedom Farms
33.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Hucklebetty
Strain
$121 g
Hot Donna
from Fr33dom Farms
32.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Mendo Breath x Super Sour Diesel
Strain
$121 g
Beach Wedding #4
from pruf cultivar
29.8%
THC
0.09%
CBD
beach wedding #4
Strain
$141 g
Blackberry Octane
from Pruf Cultivar
28.5%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Blackberry Octane
Strain
$121 g
Bubbl3gum Breath
from Fox Hollow Flora
24.05%
THC
0%
CBD
Bubble Gum
Strain
$121 g
Dog Park
from pruf cultivar
25.1%
THC
0.06%
CBD
$141 g
Fatso
from The Heights Co.
30.55%
THC
0%
CBD
fatso
Strain
$141 g
Golden Haze
from Pruf Cultivar
17.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Golden Haze
Strain
$101 g
Mendow Ultra Violet
from High Noon Cultivation Co.
23.76%
THC
0.08%
CBD
mendo ultra violet
Strain
$141 g
Orange Apricot
from Pruf Cultivar
19.8%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Orange Apricot
Strain
$101 g
Papaya Sherbet #1
from Pruf Cultivar
21.7%
THC
0.06%
CBD
papaya sherbet
Strain
$141 g
Purple Punch
from Pruf Cultivar
18.9%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Larry OG x Granddaddy Purple
Strain
$101 g
Starman
from Pilot Farm
7.49%
THC
9.02%
CBD
Unknown
Strain
$41 g
Tropicana Punch #3
from Pruf Cultivar
17.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Tropicana Punch #3
Strain
$141 g
White Sumo #1
from Pruf Cultivar
21.1%
THC
0.07%
CBD
white sumo
Strain
$121 g
Lime OG
from 7 Points Farm
22%
THC
0%
CBD
Lime Skunk
Strain
$141 g
GMO Cookies
from The Heights Co.
29.63%
THC
0%
CBD
Chemdawg x Girl Scout Cookies
Strain
$141 g
42%
THC
42%
CBD
All Prices are Pre-Tax
Strain
Blueberry Sorbet
from Pruf Cultivar
16.7%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Blueberry Pie x TH1 (Genotype 1)
Strain
$121 g
Steel Bridge
from Pruf Cultivar
18.69%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Golden Goat x TH1
Strain
$101 g
Astral Works
from Pruf Cultivar
5.22%
THC
8.4%
CBD
Astral Works
Strain
$121 g
Irish Cream
from High Noon Cultivation Co.
22.73%
THC
0.05%
CBD
The Real McCoy x Cookies n' Cream
Strain
$141 g
Tangie Biscotti
from Pruf Cultivar
25.4%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Tangie x Girl Scout Cookies
Strain
$141 g
Voyager 1
from 7 Points Oregon
26.25%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Voyager 1
Strain
$141 g
Gummy Bear
from Funk Extracts
601mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Gummy Bear
Strain
$301 g
Banana Split 1g
from Funk Extracts
63.47%
THC
0%
CBD
Banana Split
Strain
$301 g
Guicy G
from Funk Extracts
636mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Guicy G
Strain
$251 g
Chernobyl
from Echo Electuary
72.88%
THC
0%
CBD
Chernobyl
Strain
$401 g
Road Dawg - Live Budder
from Echo Electuary
65.01%
THC
0%
CBD
Road Dawg
Strain
$451 g
Watermelon Zkittles
from Bobsled Extracts
64.32%
THC
0%
CBD
Mango Kush
from Bobsled Extracts
59.62%
THC
0.21%
CBD
Mango Kush
Strain
