Electric Lettuce is a recreational dispensary located on the northwest corner of Molalla Avenue and Warner Milne Road in Oregon City. We offer a righteous selection of smoking accessories, cannabis edibles and topicals, concentrates and extracts, and good old-fashioned reefer.
Swing by to score some weed or just to peruse our vintage magazines and spin some vinyl with us.
Rec users ages 21+ and OMMP patients ages 18+ welcome. Veteran's discount is 10% off.
(My friends, be sure to join our loyalty program when you stop in. You'll save $25 with each $500 you spend.)
*ALL MENU PRICES DISPLAYED ARE PRE-TAX*
#HighHowAreYou