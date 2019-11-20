Follow
Electric Lettuce - Overlook
Deals
All Products
Watermelon Zkittlez
from Fox Hollow Flora
24.13%
THC
0%
CBD
Watermelon Zkittlez
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Tropicanna Punch #1
from Pruf Cultivar
21.3%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Tropicanna Punch #1
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Steel Bridge
from Pruf Cultivar
18.69%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Steel Bridge
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Divine Lemon
from Pruf Cultivar
17.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Divine Lemon
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Future #1
from 7 Points Oregon
34.12%
THC
0.11%
CBD
Future
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Dog Park #5
from Pruf Cultivar
31.4%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Scooby Snacks
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
GMO Cookies
from The Heights Co.
31.27%
THC
0%
CBD
GMO Cookies
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Beach Wedding #2
from Pruf Cultivar
26.9%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Beach Wedding
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Blueberry Sorbet
from Pruf Cultivar
16.7%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Blueberry Sorbet
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Astral Works
from Pruf Cultivar
5.7%
THC
9.68%
CBD
Astral Works
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Sonic Screwdriver #2
from Pruf Cultivar
16.79%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Sonic Screwdriver
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Banana Bread
from Pruf Cultivar
19.16%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Banana Bread
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Platinum Purple
from Green Queen Farms
23.68%
THC
0%
CBD
Platinum Purple Kush
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
J1
from Green Queen Farms
25.07%
THC
0%
CBD
J1
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Ursa Major
from Pruf Cultivar
32%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Ursa Major
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
GSC
from Fr33dom Farms
34.4%
THC
0%
CBD
GSC
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Mountain Girl Silver
from Pilot Farm
19.68%
THC
0%
CBD
Mountain Girl Silver
Strain
$41 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
White Sumo
from Pruf Cultivar
25%
THC
0.08%
CBD
White Sumo
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
VVS Chem
from Pruf Cultivar
28.6%
THC
0.1%
CBD
VVS Chem
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Marionberry Kush
from Phyre
16.9%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Marionberry Kush
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Malawi Wowie
from Pruf Cultivar
22.5%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Malawi Wowie
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Voyager 1
from 7 Points Oregon
26.25%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Voyager 1
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
EVOLVD - Mangoz - 1g
from EVOLVD
79%
THC
0%
CBD
Mangoz (Mango Glue x Zkittlez)
Strain
$501 g
In-store only
Peppermint Agave
from Pruf Cultivar
26.5%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Peppermint Agave
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Tangie Biscotti
from Pruf Cultivar
25.4%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Tangie Biscotti
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Jet Fuel Acai #3
from Pruf Cultivar
18.6%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Jet Fuel Acai #3
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Grand Daddy Purple
from William Wonder
22.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Granddaddy Purple
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Hot Donna
from Fr33dom Farms
33.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Hot Donna
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Willamette Valley - Plum Wine - 1g
from Willamette Valley Alchemy
77.55%
THC
0%
CBD
Plum Wine
Strain
$351 g
In-store only
White Label Extracts - Lava Cake - 1g
from White Label Extracts
67.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Lava Cake
Strain
$201 g
In-store only
Bobsled Extracts - Snowcake - 1g
from Bobsled Extracts
69.1%
THC
0.18%
CBD
Snowcake
Strain
$151 g
In-store only
Bobsled Extracts - Jager - 1g
from Bobsled Extracts
63.93%
THC
0.11%
CBD
Jager
Strain
$151 g
In-store only
Bobsled Extracts - Guava 1 - 1g
from Bobsled Extracts
69.1%
THC
0.18%
CBD
Guava 1
Strain
$151 g
In-store only
White Label Extracts - Alpha Lime NR - 1g
from White Label Extracts
76.51%
THC
0.17%
CBD
Alpha Lime
Strain
$201 g
In-store only
White Label Extracts - Katsu Bubba Kush Honeycomb - 1g
from White Label Extracts
78.66%
THC
0.17%
CBD
Katsu Bubba Kush
Strain
$201 g
In-store only
Bobsled Extracts - Airborne 13 - 1g
from Bobsled Extracts
68.43%
THC
0%
CBD
Airborne 13
Strain
$201 g
In-store only
Viola - Blue Magoo - 1g
from Viola
60.35%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Magoo
Strain
$201 g
In-store only
Motorbreath - 1g
from Funk Extracts
60.02%
THC
0%
CBD
Motorbreath
Strain
$251 g
In-store only
White Label Extracts - 99 Problems #1 - 1g
from White Label Extracts
77.56%
THC
0.2%
CBD
99 Problems #1
Strain
$201 g
In-store only
8541 Shatter - 1g
from Echo Electuary
73.89%
THC
0.17%
CBD
8541
Strain
$201 g
In-store only
