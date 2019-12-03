*Due to OLCC regulation our last call is at 9:50pm* Electric Lettuce Weidler is a recreational dispensary centrally located near the Lloyd District, Rose Quarter, and Broadway District in NE Portland - just a stone's throw from the Moda Center. We offer a righteous selection of smoking accessories, cannabis edibles and topicals, concentrates and extracts, and good old fashioned reefer.

Swing by to score some dope or just to peruse our vintage magazines and spin some vinyl with us.

Rec users ages 21+ and OMMP patients ages 18+ welcome. Veteran's discount is 10% off. Provide your email at checkout to join the loyalty program and get $25 back for every $500 spent. CanPay is available to accept direct bank/debit card payments so you can skip the ATM fee.

#OperatingOnaHigherFrequency #HighHowAreYou