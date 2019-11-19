*Due to OLCC regulation our last call is at 9:50pm* *All prices are pre-tax Holiday Hours: Thanksgiving (11/28): Closed Black Friday (11/29): 8am to 9:50pm Christmas Eve (12/24): 9am to 5pm Christmas Day (12/25): Closed New Year's Eve (12/31): 9am to 5pm New Year's Day (1/1): Closed Electric Lettuce is a recreational dispensary located between the Cedar Hills and Cedar Mill areas of southwest Portland, near Beaverton. Accessible from the footbridge connecting the Sunset Transit Center to SW Marlow and Butner - turn left and look for the colorful mural. We offer a righteous selection of smoking accessories, cannabis edibles and topicals, concentrates and extracts, and good old fashioned reefer. Swing by to score some dope or just to peruse our vintage magazines and spin some vinyl with us. Rec users ages 21+ and OMMP patients ages 18+ welcome. Veteran's discount is 10% off. Provide your email at checkout to join the loyalty program and get $25 back for every $500 spent. #OperatingOnaHigherFrequency