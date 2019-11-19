Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
Our ATM is currently out of service but should be refilled shortly. Our apologies for the inconvenience.
*Due to OLCC regulation our last call is at 9:50pm*
*All prices are pre-tax
Holiday Hours:
Thanksgiving (11/28): Closed
Black Friday (11/29): 8am to 9:50pm
Christmas Eve (12/24): 9am to 5pm
Christmas Day (12/25): Closed
New Year's Eve (12/31): 9am to 5pm
New Year's Day (1/1): Closed
Electric Lettuce is a recreational dispensary located between the Cedar Hills and Cedar Mill areas of southwest Portland, near Beaverton. Accessible from the footbridge connecting the Sunset Transit Center to SW Marlow and Butner - turn left and look for the colorful mural. We offer a righteous selection of smoking accessories, cannabis edibles and topicals, concentrates and extracts, and good old fashioned reefer.
Swing by to score some dope or just to peruse our vintage magazines and spin some vinyl with us.
Rec users ages 21+ and OMMP patients ages 18+ welcome. Veteran's discount is 10% off. Provide your email at checkout to join the loyalty program and get $25 back for every $500 spent.
#OperatingOnaHigherFrequency