Visit our website for more information about Elemental Wellness Center! ~HUGE Selection! We carry 25+ Flowers, 50+ Concentrates, 100+ Edibles, plus award-winning clones and seeds. We only offer the best in lab-tested cannabis. Your well-being is our top priority! ~ Home To 7 High Times Cannabis Cup Winners! ~Awarded Metro's "Best of Silicon Valley" - 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 ~Awarded "Best Collective in NorCal" at Weedmaps Cannabis Classic! ~15% OFF all high CBD medicine every Sunday. ~10% OFF your total from 4:00pm-6:00pm, Monday thru Friday. ~New members receive $15 OFF their first purchase of $30 or more! *State photo ID required for all new patients. 21+ Only. +Extra Services Available At NO ADDED COST: *Grow Class - Monday: 7-8pm *Private Massage *Yoga Class *Sound Healing Class - 2nd Tuesday: 6-7pm LICENSE: #C12-0000029-LIC